Breaking down the top 32 kickers in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

We take a look at Week 2 kicker rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham and Teddy Ricketson
Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Week 1 is in the books and we had two kickers perform head and shoulders above the rest, as the Eagles Jake Elliott hit four field goals, including two from 50 yards or longer, while the Titans new kicker Nick Folk hit five field goals, with one from 50 yards.

As usual, picking kickers is a tough business, so going with guys who are on good offensive teams that should have leads is the best blanket strategy.

Injury news to monitor

Graham Gano hurt his calf against the Cowboys in Week 1, but details of the extent of his injury are unknown at this time.

Streaming options for Week 2

The Lions will be in the home dome this week and I like their chances to put up points on the Seahawks. Riley Patterson has a good shot at being a useful streaming option at kicker.

Jake Moody looked shaky in preseason, but was able to put up strong numbers in a tough kicking environment in Pittsburgh. With that offense, I’d expect him to keep having good average fantasy points moving forward.

Week 2 fantasy football kicker rankings

