Breaking down the top 32 D/STs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 1 brought us two highly ranked fantasy D/STs as the Top 2 point getters, as the Cowboys and Jets both put up big numbers. And another highly touted defense came in fourth, with the 49ers securing a defensive touchdown against the Steelers. As usual, touchdowns dictated what defenses would be on top and as you know, predicting defensive touchdowns is super tough.

Oh, and the third D/ST, which tied with the Jets for fantasy points, were the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the team many figured would have the worst defense in the league had the second most D/ST points in Week 1.

Streaming options for Week 2

The New York Giants are coming off a drubbing from the Cowboys, but they’ll get a nice comeback spot against Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals. They’re worth a spot start in Week 2.

Week 2 fantasy football D/ST rankings