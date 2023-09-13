Breaking down the top 35 PPR TEs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 was a disaster for tight ends, as the Top 2 fantasy tight ends in the league were shelved due to injuries. Thankfully, we should see Travis Kelce return in Week 2 and hopefully Mark Andrews as well.

The position was more dire than usual, as no tight end topped 56 receiving yards, while only six found the end zone. We did get eight receptions from T.J. Hockenson, but he totaled a pitiful 35 yards on those receptions. That’s a paltry 4.4 yards per reception. Breece Hall averaged almost triple that on the ground!

Injury news to monitor

Kelce and Andrews are the two main tight ends who we’ll be keeping an eye on this week, as their injuries shouldn’t keep them out again, but we’ll want to see them get in full practices sooner than later.

Pat Freiermuth has a chest injury, but it appears he’ll be okay for Monday night against the Browns.

Streaming options for Week 2

Zach Ertz led all tight ends with 10 targets in Week 1, catching six for a measly 21 yards. But it does appear that Josh Dobbs feels good targeting him and in PPR, it doesn’t take much to have a startable tight end.

Hunter Henry was the No. 1 fantasy tight end in PPR and standard in Week 1 with a 5/56/1 line. That isn’t your usual No. 1 fantasy fare, but it’s still good enough to be Top 5 most weeks and Henry can be found on waivers.

Week 2 fantasy football TE PPR rankings