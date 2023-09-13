Breaking down the top 35 standard TEs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 1 of the NFL season was a weird one for tight ends. Only two at the position scored double-digit fantasy points in standard leagues. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry and Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst each found the endzone and finished as the TE1 and TE2, respectively. Here is how we are approaching tight ends in standard leagues for Week 2 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Injury news to monitor

The biggest news to monitor is for Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. He is said to have avoided a long-term knee issue but has yet to practice this season. The Chiefs did play last Thursday, so he has had extra time to recover to prepare for this week.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed Week 1 with a quad injury. Greg Dulcich is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is battling a chest injury that is worth watching. The Steelers do have an extra day of prep ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Streaming options for Week 2

It is a riskier play, but with Dulcich sidelined, Adam Trautman presents an intriguing matchup for the Broncos as they take on the Washington Commanders. He finished with 34 yards on five targets in last week’s loss.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta impressed in his first career game. He brought in all five targets from quarterback Jared Goff and tallied 39 yards. Obviously, that’s only 3.9 points in standard fantasy football leagues, but LaPorta still finished the week as a TE12.

The Buffalo Bills should have an easier matchup not facing the New York Jets defense this week. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will look to improve on the four receptions and 26 yards he logged in his NFL debut.

Week 2 fantasy football standard TE rankings