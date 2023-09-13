Breaking down the top 102 WRs in Week 2 standard fantasy football rankings

The first week of the 2023 fantasy football season is behind us. The excitement from the draft has worn off, and now it is all lineup decisions. The season’s first week had impressive performances from guys like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk. The other side of that coin was embarrassing duds from Drake London and Tee Higgins. Here is how we approach wide receivers in standard leagues in Week 2.

Injury news to monitor

Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Chark missed Week 1 but could return this week, depending on his practices. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson and New England Patriots WR DeVante Parker also missed their respective games last week.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers is in the concussion protocol. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is a longshot to play this week.

Streaming options for Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to take a step back with Cooper Kupp added to IR, but Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell didn’t get that message. Nacua brought in 10 of his 15 targets for 119 yards, while Atwell came down with six of his eight targets for 119 yards. With Kupp out again, look for quarterback Matthew Stafford to continue looking their way.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a rough outing, completing 17 passes for only 169 yards with an interception. Rookie Zay Flowers came down with nine of them for 78 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews returning could change the flow of targets, but for now look at keeping Flowers in your lineup.

Week 2 fantasy football standard WR rankings