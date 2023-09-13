 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the top 90 PPR RBs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

We take a look at Week 2 RB rankings for fantasy football PPR leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham and Teddy Ricketson
Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons stretches prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books and many familiar names led the running back leaderboard in fantasy points. Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Allgeier, Tony Pollard, and Travis Etienne made up the Top 6 PPR RBs. Also, we had no major injuries! Let’s take a look at who should lead the way in Week 2.

Injury news to monitor

Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury, but it doesn’t appear to be a long term injury. But, if he can’t go this week against the Titans, Joshua Kelley should have good upside in Week 2.

Kenneth Gainwell led the way in Week 1 for the Eagles, but he is now dealing with a ribs injury. If that were to keep him out, we would likely see a bigger percentage of work for D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny would likely be activated to play.

Week 2 fantasy football PPR RB rankings

