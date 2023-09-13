Breaking down the top 90 PPR RBs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books and many familiar names led the running back leaderboard in fantasy points. Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Allgeier, Tony Pollard, and Travis Etienne made up the Top 6 PPR RBs. Also, we had no major injuries! Let’s take a look at who should lead the way in Week 2.

Injury news to monitor

Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury, but it doesn’t appear to be a long term injury. But, if he can’t go this week against the Titans, Joshua Kelley should have good upside in Week 2.

Kenneth Gainwell led the way in Week 1 for the Eagles, but he is now dealing with a ribs injury. If that were to keep him out, we would likely see a bigger percentage of work for D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny would likely be activated to play.

Week 2 fantasy football PPR RB rankings