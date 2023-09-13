Breaking down the top 79 RB standard options in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books. After months of speculation on backfield usage, we finally have a full game from each team. There were some shocking performances, like D’Andre Swift’s dud, but some impressive performances, such as Breece Hall’s big night for the New York Jets. Here is how we approach the running back position in standard scoring formats for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Injury news to monitor

Kenneth Gainwell was the lead running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished with 14 carries for 54 yards compared to just one carry each for Swift and Boston Scott. Gainwell did pick up a rib injury and has yet to practice on the short week ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles, and his season is expected to be over. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are the most likely to see increased work.

Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Indianapolis Colts RB Evan Hull was added to IR with a knee injury. Teammate Zack Moss missed Week 1 with a forearm injury.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury.

Streaming options for Week 2

Edwards should be a solid play against the Cincinnati Bengals. When Dobbins left, it was Hill who ended up scoring two touchdowns, but Edwards figures to be the likelier of the two to get the bulk of the work as the Ravens make their way down the field. He also was featured more when Dobbins was hurt last season.

Tyler Allgeier wasn’t just going to go away. Despite the draft capital used on rookie Bijan Robinson, Atlanta still turned to Allgeier in key moments of its Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three receptions for 19 additional yards. Fire him up again in Week 2.

