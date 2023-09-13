Breaking down the top 35 QBs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 1 wasn’t great for the stud fantasy quarterbacks, but there’s a good chance we some rebound performances in Week 2. Jalen Hurts against the Vikings weak defense is prime for a comeback, while Josh Allen couldn’t be any worse than he was in Week 1. Hopefully we’ll start to see some patterns emerge that might help us out in fantasy.

Injury news to monitor

Aaron Rodgers is done for the season with an Achilles tear, which will put Zach Wilson against a Cowboys defense that completely shut down the Giants. He will have an uphill battle in Week 2.

Anthony Richardson bruised his knee toward the end of Week 1, but all indications are that he’ll be fine for Week 2 against the Texans.

Streaming options for Week 2

Jared Goff will face a Seattle defense that was easily thrown on by Matthew Stafford in Week 1. The crazy part is that Stafford didn’t have Cooper Kupp to throw to and instead helped Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell to 119 receiving yards each.

Week 2 fantasy football QB rankings