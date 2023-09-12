How to watch WWE NXT via live stream for September 12 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re just a few weeks away from the No Mercy pay-per-view in Bakersfield, CA, and the developmental brand continues to set things in motion for that show. As for tonight, the “Man” stops by to try to capture a title that she’s never held.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

Becky Lynch will return to NXT tonight to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship in the main event. This feud began last month when during one of her promo segments, Stratton claimed that she was a better NXT women’s champ than the likes of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. This was a mistake as Lynch never held the title during her run in NXT several years ago. The champ greeted Lynch following her steel cage match at Payback to condescendingly apologize for mislabeling her as a former NXT champ. So following Stratton’s successful title defense against Kiana James last week, Lynch appeared on the screen and challenged the young upstart to a title match. We’ll see if Stratton can rise to the occasion against one of the top stars in the entire company.

We have a No. 1 contender’s match tonight as Wes Lee will face Ilja Dragunov for the chance to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at No Mercy. Both of these men have fallen to Hayes recently, with Dragunov losing at Great American Bash in July and Lee losing at Heatwave last month. Both men have staked their claim to another title shot, leading to this No. 1 contender’s showdown. We’ll see who books their ticket to No Mercy tonight.

The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will continue tonight with action out of both groups. In Group A, Tyle Bate will go one-on-one with Axiom. Axiom went to a time limit draw with Butch in his first match, earning 1 point for the tournament. Meanwhile, this is Bate’s first match in the invitational. In Group B, Nathan Frazer will go one-on-one with Tozawa. This is the final group match for both men as Frazer has 2 points with a victory over Duke Hudson and a loss to Joe Coffey. Meanwhile, Tozawa has 0 points as he fell to both Coffey and Hudson.

Also on the show, we should get updates on Von Wagner after Bron Breakker bashed his head in with steel steps to close last week’s show.