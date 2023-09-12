Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, September 12

The San Diego Padres (68-77) will face the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-56) in game two of their three-game divisional series on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. San Diego will start Michael Wacha (11-3, 2.99 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Lance Lynn (10-11, 6.09 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, September 12

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Yu Darvish (elbow), SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), RP Steven Wilson (hip), 1B Jake Cronenworth (wrist)

Dodgers

Day-to-day: LF David Peralta (elbow), RP Joe Kelly (forearm/elbow)

Starting pitchers

Michael Wacha vs. Lance Lynn

Wacha will take the mound for the 21st time this season. Despite being in the same division, this is the first time he will face L.A. this season. There have been times when he has been dominant this season, but he has struggled so far this month. Through two appearances he has allowed five earned runs over 10 innings.

Lynn will start his eighth game for the Dodgers after being acquired at the 2023 trade deadline. While it looked like he had turned a corner with his new team, he has been brutally bad in his last two starts. Lynn has allowed 15 earned runs over his last nine innings of work.

Over/Under pick

San Diego picked up a big 11-8 win in game one of the series. They had lost two of their last three but have scored at least five runs in three of their last four games. The Dodgers are tough to keep off the scoreboard, as they have tallied at least six runs in five consecutive games.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to bet against the Dodgers, especially when they are playing at home. Lynn has looked like the White Sox version of himself, which isn’t good, especially with a decreased strikeout rate. San Diego put up 11 runs in the first game of the series, has a better matchup in game two and has Wacha on the mound. San Diego should win on Tuesday.

Pick: Padres