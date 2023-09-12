Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, September 12

After rain postponed things on Monday night, the New York Yankees (71-72) and Boston Red Sox (73-70) will renew their rivalry with a Tuesday doubleheader at Fenway Park. First pitch of the nightcap is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed nationally on TBS. Lefty Carlos Rodon (2-5, 6.60 ERA) will look to get back on track for New York, while Boston counters with righty Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36).

After dropping two of three to the Brewers over the weekend — and losing top prospect Jasson Dominguez to a torn UCL — the Yankees can just about kiss their faint Wild Card hopes goodbye, with eight games to make up on the Mariners and just 19 to play. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are six back of Seattle, just 17-20 since the start of August following a series loss over the weekend to the division-leading Orioles.

Boston enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York at +105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees-Red Sox picks: Tuesday, September 12

Injury report

Yankees

Out: RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Billy McKinney (left lower back spasm), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain), RP Albert Abreu (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion), RP Kenyan Middleton (shoulder), SP Luis Severino (oblique)

Red Sox

Out: INF Pablo Reyes (elbow), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP James Paxton (knee), RP Joely Rodriguez (hip)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Rodon vs. Kutter Crawford

It’s been one step forward, two steps back for Rodon throughout his first season in New York. The high-priced lefty started his September with five innings of two-run ball in win over the Astros in Houston, then got lit up for seven runs on eight hits in just 3.2 frames back home in a deflating loss to the Tigers. We simply haven’t seen Rodon exhibit his best fastball for most of the year, whether due to injury or rust or something else — at its best, he runs it up into the high 90s with late life at the top of the zone, but was more 94ish against Detroit and was hit hard all night. Just a two-pitch pitcher, Rodon doesn’t have a ton to fall back on if the heater isn’t working.

Crawford has been solid for the most part since injuries thrust him into Boston’s rotation earlier in the year, but the righty is coming off consecutive clunkers. He was tagged for six runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings against the Astros to close August, then opened September with five runs allowed on three hits and four walks in just 3.2 frames against the Rays. The competition will ease up a bit tonight — the Yankees really struggle against right-handed pitching — but he’ll need to show a lot more than he has of late.

Over/Under pick

Two fading pitchers inside one of baseball’s most hitter-friendly parks? Sign me up for the over in this one. Boston’s offense is significantly better at home, and if Rodon is still around 94 rather than 96 with his fastball, this could be another long night for the lefty. Crawford dominated the Yankees last time they faced off (one run in six innings), but if New York can get anything at all on the board here, I think we clear this number.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Respect for Rodon is the only thing keeping this at roughly even odds, but I think that’s a mistake; the lefty simply hasn’t been the guy we expected to see so far this year, and it’s impossible to count on that version of him showing up for any given start. The Red Sox’ lineup is far more dangerous, and Boston actually has a playoff spot to play for here.

Pick: Red Sox -125