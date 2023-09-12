Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, September 12

The Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Max Scherzer (12-6, 3.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, and Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.65) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Toronto coming in at -112 and Texas at -108. The run total is set at 8.

Rangers-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, September 12

Injury report

Rangers

Out: INF Josh Jung (thumb), OF Adolis Garcia (knee)

Blue Jays

Day to day: 1B/DH Brandon Belt (illness)

Out: RP Erik Swanson (back), 3B Matt Chapman (finger), C Danny Jensen (finger)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Hyun Jin Ryu

Scherzer had an excellent first month with the Rangers, finishing August with an ERA of 2.64 for the month while striking out 40 over 30.2 innings. However, Scherzer struggled in his most recent outing. He faced the Astros at home and let up seven earned runs in just three innings.

Ryu allowed two runs in five innings in his latest start, a road outing against Oakland. In his most recent home start, Ryu allowed three earned runs in five innings against the Guardians, recording five strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The total of the first game of the series was 14. We have two great pitchers coming to the mound in this matchup, making for a total on the lower side, but both teams rank in the top five in MLB in runs per game. Ryu generally lets up two or three runs in his starts, and the Blue Jays should be able to grab a few off Scherzer. It will be close, but I’m siding with the offenses here.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Rangers won the first game of the series, 10-4. I like the home team to win the second. This is a solid pitching matchup, but after Scherzer struggled in his latest outing, and the Rangers have lost three of the last four games he started. The Blue Jays have a great bullpen and should be able to limit this Rangers offense.

Pick: Blue Jays -112