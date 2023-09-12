Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Phillies on Tuesday, September 12

The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the third game of a four-game series on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Max Fried (7-1, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.49) will pitch for the Phillies.

Atlanta enters as -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly coming in at +105. The run total is set at 9.

Braves-Phillies picks: Tuesday, September 12

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Michael Soroka (forearm), RP Collin McHugh (shoulder), SP/RP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), OF Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin)

Phillies

N/A

Starting pitchers

Max Fried vs. Zack Wheeler

Fried has looked like a Cy Young contender of late. Over 13 innings pitched in September, he has allowed three earned runs and recorded 14 strikeouts. He has not yet pitched against the Phillies this season after missing several weeks of the season with a forearm injury, but we can expect him to keep pitching at the highest level.

Wheeler has looked solid this month for the Phillies. In two road starts in September, he has let up just three earned runs and recorded 17 strikeouts over 12 innings on the mound. In his latest home start, he kept the Cardinals to one earned run in seven innings and struck out 10 batters. Earlier this season, he faced the Braves and kept them runless over eight innings, allowing just three hits while recording 12 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 18 and 12, but with Wheeler and Fried starting here, I think we’re looking at a much lower-scoring game today. Both have ERAs under 3.00 this month and shouldn’t have any issue staying on the mound for six or more innings. I’m taking the under here, despite the offensive strength we’ve seen in this series.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

This is a tough matchup between two incredible pitchers. The Braves won the first game of the series, 10-8, and the Phillies won the second game, 7-5. Both offenses have been on fire this series, so this is such a toss-up. For me, the Braves have the edge here. They are averaging the most runs per game in MLB, and the Phillies bullpen has not been up to par.

Pick: Braves -125