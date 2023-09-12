Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Orioles on Tuesday, September 12

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Adam Wainwright (3-11, 8.19 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, while John Means (0-0, 0.00) will pitch for the Orioles in his first start of the year after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Baltimore enters as -198 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +164. The run total is set at 10.5.

Cardinals-Orioles picks: Tuesday, September 12

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Felix Bautista (UCL), RP Keegan Akin (back)

Cardinals

Out: RP JoJo Romero (knee), SP Steven Matz (lat), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Adam Wainwright vs. John Means

Wainwright struggled in his latest start, letting up six earned runs in 5.2 innings in a road matchup against the Braves. In his most recent road start before that, he allowed six earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Pirates. He has not done well on the road this season.

Means returns from a 2022 Tommy John surgery with his 2023 season debut in this game. He went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA in his last full season in 2021.

Over/Under pick

The Orioles have been hitting the double digits on the scoreboard a lot lately, and as they face Wainwright, they should be able to continue that trend. Expect the Cardinals to grab a few off of a returning Means, as well, as he adjusts back into the swing of things.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles won the first game of the series, 11-5, and they should be able to take the second one. Wainwright has not performed well on the road as of late, and the Orioles have been hitting big lately. They have added up 10 or more runs in four of their last five games, and this mismatch is tough for the Cards.

Pick: Orioles -198