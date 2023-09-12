Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, September 12

With two weather-induced doubleheaders and 17 games in all, we’ve got a jam-packed Tuesday of baseball on tap — meaning plenty of options to choose from for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features 11 games, with action getting underway at 7:07 p.m. ET. With such a full menu, we’re here to help you narrow things down with three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, September 12

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

Jose Altuve ($6,300)

Chas McCormick ($4,500)

Yainer Diaz ($4,100)

Mauricio Dubon ($3,100)

No team mashes lefties quite like the Astros, who enter play on Tuesday with a .303/.379/.555 slash line as a team against left-handed pitching since the start of August. The last time A’s southpaw JP Sears faced Houston, things didn’t go so well, with five runs allowed on eight hits (including three homers) and a walk in 5.2 innings of work — and that was at Oakland Coliseum, a far friendlier place to pitch than Minute Maid Park. Altuve is scorching of late, with a 1.073 OPS and six homers over his last 10 games, as is Diaz, who’s currently riding a six-game hitting streak. McCormick (1.072 OPS against lefties this year) and Dubon (.845 OPS against lefties) carry big upside without a ton of salary.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

Corbin Carroll ($5,800)

Ketel Marte ($5,100)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,000)

Tommy Pham ($3,600)

Mets rookie righty Jose Butto has an ugly 6.14 home ERA so far this season, allowing a whopping 15 of 37 batters to reach base — nine of them via the walk. He’s struggled against both righties and lefties, and with no real platoon splits to worry about, both Gurriel Jr. (.989 OPS over his last 10 games) and Pham (five hits and a homer in the last two days) become nice value plays. Carroll has multiple hits in five of his last 11 games (and six steals over his last five) while Marte has notched a hit in 18 of his last 21 games, nine of which have gone for extra bases.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians

Thairo Estrada ($4,300)

Joc Pederson ($4,100)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,500)

Mike Yastrzemski ($3,400)

Cal Quantrill has posted a couple quality starts in a row, but if you’re looking to ball on a budget tonight, consider a Giants stack against the Guardians righty. He hardly misses any bats (5.2 K/9), and with potential double-digit winds blowing out of Oracle Park tonight, San Francisco could turn that into a long ball or two. Yastrzemski has crushed righties all year and has a ridiculous 1.446 OPS over his last 10 games, Wade Jr. and Pederson have each put up consecutive multi-hit games and Estrada has two homers and six hits over his last three contests.