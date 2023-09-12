Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, September 12

Not one but two weather-induced doubleheaders will make for a jam-packed Tuesday around the Majors, with a whopping 17 games on the docket. That means 34 starting pitcher to choose from for fantasy baseball managers looking to navigate their way through the playoffs, and plenty of intriguing options to stream off the waiver wire. As always, we’re here to break it all down with recommendations on who to start and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, September 12

Pitchers to stream

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — That’s now consecutive quality starts for Quantrill since reentering Cleveland’s rotation, after the righty allowed just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings of work against the Angels last week. The schedule stays friendly on the West Coast, as Quantrill now draws the moribund Giants lineup inside pitcher-friendly Oracle Park — a dream for a contact-oriented pitcher. If Quantrill is spotting his sinker/cutter combo as well as he has been, he should go deep into this game.

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins — This one is not for the faint of heart; Cabrera has among the very worst walk rates in baseball, and his command is liable to disappear for whole starts at a time. If you’re worried about shoring up your ratios, you might want to look elsewhere. Of course, for all that risk, there’s a ton of upside: Cabrera also has among the most electric arsenals of any starter out there, as he demonstrated while fanning eight in just four innings of work while picking up a win over the Dodgers in his last appearance. He threw 70 pitches as he continues to come back from a shoulder injury, meaning he should be stretched out enough to go five against a middling Brewers offense.

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — The Yankees have been among baseball’s worst offenses against right-handed pitching in the second half; just ask Corbin Burnes, who threw nine no-hit innings on Sunday (only to watch the Brewers lose in 13 innings in a truly wild affair). Crawford allowed just one run on a single hit over six innings the first time he faced New York this season, and I’m banking on something similar on Monday in a game the Red Sox absolutely have to have.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings on Tuesday, September 12.