Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2

The dust has settled on Week 1 of the fantasy football season, and you’re either feeling confident in a championship run or are already second-guessing your draft strategy. Not to worry, because there should be more than a handful of worthwhile pickups available for you on the waiver wire.

From a solid second-year quarterback to a potential sleeper tight end, here are the names worth adding off the waiver wire.

Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Rostership: 24.5% ESPN

This could mark the final week Purdy is left on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues, especially for those in need of a solid backup. The second-year signal-caller went a solid 19/29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns on the road against a tough Steelers defense in Week 1. Aside from one fumble, Purdy looked poised and should fare even better in fantasy with three of the next four games for San Francisco coming at home.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 44.0% ESPN

Allgeier proved he’s more than just a fantasy handcuff after an explosive fantasy performance in Week 1. The second-year tailback had more carries (15), rushing yards (75), and touchdowns (2) than Bijan Robinson as he totaled 24.4 fantasy points. Robinson will surely carve out a more impactful role moving forward, but for now, it appears Allgeier will see a healthy dose of opportunities on the regular.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 21.8% ESPN

After the news broke that starter J.K. Dobbins had torn his Achilles during the Ravens’ Week 1 win, it immediately catapulted Edwards into an RB1 role for the rest of the season. The fifth-year tailback is next in line on the depth chart and finished with eight carries for 32 yards, with the latter good for second-most among all Ravens rushers. Justice Hill may have stolen two touchdowns at the goal line, but Edwards should get more carries in comparison.

Sam Laporta, TE, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 34.6% ESPN

Laporta caught all five of his targets Thursday night to finish with 39 receiving yards and 8.9 standard fantasy points. Perhaps most encouraging was that his five targets were second-most among all Lions receivers, behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown. As a clear-cut TE1 for Detroit, his target volume highlights how he could emerge as a go-to target for Jared Goff moving forward. Underscoring his upside is that finding a solid tight end in fantasy is generally rare, so scoop up Laporta if you can.