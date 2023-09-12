How to watch USMNT vs. Oman in international friendly on TV and live stream

The United States men’s national team will finish off their September slate of friendlies with a match against Oman on Tuesday evening. The Americans play host at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the USMNT’s final friendly of the month.

USA vs. Oman

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

The Americans are coming off a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday, though the win wasn’t quite as comfortable as the scoreline suggests. Timothy Weah got the home side out to an early lead with a fourth-minute goal, but the Americans weren’t able to find the back of the net again until second half stoppage time. Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic each netted a stoppage time goal, finishing the match 3-0 after being outshot by Uzbekistan 15-13 overall.

It wasn’t the strongest showing for Gregg Berhalter’s first match in charge since his return, and he’ll have another chance to get some questions answered before hosting tougher competition in October as both Germany and Ghana will be here for friendlies against the home side.

Oman, ranked No. 73 in the FIFA rankings, will look to come in and cause some trouble for the USA just like Uzbekistan did. While they’ve never made it to a World Cup, Oman is gearing up for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup set to get underway in January from Qatar.