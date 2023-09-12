USMNT vs. Oman: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States men’s national team wraps up their September friendlies as they play host to Oman on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a broadcast available on TNT and a livestream option on Peacock.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Oman

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -450

Draw: +550

Oman: +1200

Moneyline pick: USA -450

Fresh off a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan over the weekend, Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT side will have one more friendly in September before taking on tougher competition on home soil next month.

The 3-0 victory on Saturday wasn’t as comfortable as the scoreline suggests. Timothy Weah put the Americans up 1-0 in the fourth minute, but they couldn’t get much going offensively until two goals in second-half stoppage time from Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic put the match to bed. Uzbekistan outshot the USMNT 15-13 overall, with shots on target ending up 3-2 in the Americans’ favor. Gregg Berhalter’s first match in charge since his return leaves a lot of unanswered questions as some tougher tests are rapidly approaching.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner won’t be available for this match as he returned back to England to rejoin Nottingham Forest, suggesting that breakout Inter Miami keeper Drake Callender could see his first-ever cap. Both Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna remain sidelined with injuries, but will bring a much-needed boost to the squad when they eventually return.

On paper, Oman shouldn’t be much competition for the Americans but the friendly against Uzbekistan proved that the USMNT certainly has some vulnerabilities to address. We’ll see if Berhalter can come up with some solutions before hosting Germany and Ghana in October, but in the meantime I’d still expect USA to get a win over Oman.