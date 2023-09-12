NASCAR schedule for 2023 Bristol Motor Speedway races

NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for a busy week of racing that runs a day earlier than normal. The Truck Series will run playoff events on Thursday, the Xfinity Series will run its first playoff events on Friday, and the Cup Series will continue its playoffs on Friday and Saturday.

The week opens on Thursday with the Truck Series opening its Round of 8 in the playoffs. This is the first of three races in this round, with the winner of each race advancing to the Round of 4 championship race. FS2 will air practice and qualifying Thursday afternoon while FS1 will air the UNOH 200 that evening at 9 p.m.

On Friday, the Xfinity Series opens its 2023 playoff schedule with the Food City 300. Practice and qualifying are scheduled for 2:35 p.m. and 3:10 p.m., while the race will get started at 7:30 p.m. John H. Nemechek finished the regular season as the points champion.

The weekend wraps with the Cup Series running the final race of its first round. Practice and qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race are scheduled for Friday afternoon. The green flag drops for the race at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kyle Larson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds ahead of qualifying. William Byron and Denny Hamlin follow at +750, Christopher Bell is +800, and Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five at +850.

Below is the full schedule for this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. All times are ET.

Thursday, September 14

4:00 p.m. — Truck practice — FS2, Fox Sports Live

4:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS2, Fox Sports Live

9:00 p.m. — UNOH 200, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Friday, September 15

2:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice — USA, NBC Sports Live

3:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA, NBC Sports Live

4:35 p.m. — Cup practice — USA, NBC Sports Live

5:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA, NBC Sports Live

7:30 p.m. — Food City 300, Xfinity Series — USA, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, September 16

7:30 p.m. — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Cup Series — USA, NBC Sports Live