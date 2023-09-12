NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to wrap up the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. The drivers will be under the lights on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Kyle Larson is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. He has one playoff win under his belt this season and has qualified for the second round. William Byron and Denny Hamlin both follow at +750. Tyler Reddick won last week’s Kansas race to advance as well. He is +1600 to win a second straight race. A year ago, Chris Buescher won this race and is +1200 to repeat as champ.

Larson and Reddick have advanced to the round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. If another driver wins on Saturday, they’ll clinch a third spot. The remaining nine drivers (or ten if Larson or Reddick win) will be determined by points standings.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.