NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the action during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to wrap up the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. The drivers will be under the lights on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Kyle Larson is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. He has one playoff win under his belt this season and has qualified for the second round. William Byron and Denny Hamlin both follow at +750. Tyler Reddick won last week’s Kansas race to advance as well. He is +1600 to win a second straight race. A year ago, Chris Buescher won this race and is +1200 to repeat as champ.

Larson and Reddick have advanced to the round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. If another driver wins on Saturday, they’ll clinch a third spot. The remaining nine drivers (or ten if Larson or Reddick win) will be determined by points standings.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +550
William Byron +750
Denny Hamlin +750
Christopher Bell +800
Brad Keselowski +850
Chase Elliott +1000
Kyle Busch +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
Ross Chastain +1400
Martin Truex Jr. +1400
Kevin Harvick +1400
Joey Logano +1400
Tyler Reddick +1600
Ryan Blaney +1600
Bubba Wallace +2800
Ty Gibbs +3500
Alex Bowman +5500
Erik Jones +6000
Daniel Suarez +9000
Aric Almirola +9000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Michael McDowell +10000
Chase Briscoe +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Ryan Preece +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Carson Hocevar +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
Harrison Burton +40000
Austin Cindric +40000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Cole Custer +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

