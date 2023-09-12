Saints RB Kendre Miller worth waiver wire add in fantasy football ahead of Week 2?

With Week 1 of the NFL season already in the books, it means fantasy managers should prepare to scour the waiver wire ahead of Week 2. As we’ve seen with J.K. Dobbins, one injury can dramatically alter your depth at the running back position, which means it’s best to have more than a few backup tailbacks on your roster in case of emergency.

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller did not take the field in Week 1, but he is worth considering adding off the waiver wire given his potential role in the offense as the season moves along.

Saints RB Kendre Miller: Week 2 waiver wire

In an unsurprising move, Miller was inactive for the Saints’ opener after being unable to practice due to a hamstring injury. It was an overall rough day for New Orleans on the ground, totaling just 69 rushing yards with an average of 2.6 yards per carry. Jamaal Williams led the way with 18 carries for 45 yards, followed by Rashid Shaheed’s two carries for 11 yards.

Given the nature of the injury, it begs the question of whether Miller will be able to take the field anytime soon. With Alvin Kamara serving his suspension and with limited depth behind Williams, Miller should play a prominent role in the backfield moving forward. That in of itself should warrant adding him to rosters.

As it pertains to starting him lineups, that is where fantasy managers should temper expectations. While he’s worth sitting on your bench, the sound strategy is to wait and see what his involvement in the offense looks like before confidently putting him into their starting lineups.