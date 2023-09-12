If Jakobi Meyers is out Week 2, which Raiders WRs are worth adding off the waiver wire?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 17-16 Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos came at a cost as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers took a hit to the head down the stretch. He was able to walk off on his own power, but as of early this week, he’s reportedly been placed into concussion protocol.

If Meyers is unable to go for Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, the following Raiders receivers could be worth adding off the fantasy waiver wire.

Hunter Renfrow

If Renfrow happens to be sitting on the waiver wire in your leagues, he should be target number one to replace Meyers. While he was held to a goose egg in Week 1, Meyers’ absence would immediately elevate his place in the pecking order, resulting in more targets coming his way. He could also benefit from the added attention Tre’Davious White will give to Davante Adams in Week 2.

DeAndre Carter

Carter caught his lone target for five yards in the Raiders’ season-opener and is listed behind Adams on the depth chart. Though he was limited to just 10 snaps in Week 1, like Renfrow, his role would immediately expand should Meyers be unable to go on Sunday. Carter is by no means inexperienced either, having caught 105 passes for 1,225 yards and six touchdowns in his six-year career.

Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson had an impressive preseason that saw him beat out veteran Phillip Dorsett for a spot on the Raiders final 53-man roster. In three games, he caught 17 receptions for 188 receiving yards and a touchdown. Head coach Josh McDaniels spoke highly of Wilkerson’s work ethic as he landed a spot on the final roster, and his confidence in the 26-year-old could speak to an expanded role coming his way in case Meyers is forced out of action for Week 2.