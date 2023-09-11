Report: Chiefs, DT Chris Jones reach agreement to end holdout but fail to figure out contract extension

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has reached a contract agreement with the team after Week 1 of the NFL season. Jones, who is in the final year of a four-year contract, did not receive an extension from the Chiefs, but he did gain some incentives for his 2023 season, per Adam Schefter.

Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources. https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn pic.twitter.com/dJUIEn8GH6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

Jones sat out the season opener against the Detroit Lions, which the Chiefs lost — a shocking development following their Super Bowl win to wrap up last season.

Some of Jones’ contemporaries, including Nick Bosa and Brian Burns, were also holding out on their teams for contract deals. Bosa re-signed with the 49ers to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Jones will rejoin the Chiefs for their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022, Jones tied his career high with 15.5 sacks. He had 30 solo tackles and forced two fumbles in the Super Bowl-winning season.