Report: Chiefs, DT Chris Jones reach agreement to end holdout but fail to figure out contract extension

Kansas City saw enough in Week 1’s loss to get things settled with the Pro Bowl tackle. He’ll get incentives in his current contract but no extension yet.

By Grace McDermott
Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has reached a contract agreement with the team after Week 1 of the NFL season. Jones, who is in the final year of a four-year contract, did not receive an extension from the Chiefs, but he did gain some incentives for his 2023 season, per Adam Schefter.

Jones sat out the season opener against the Detroit Lions, which the Chiefs lost — a shocking development following their Super Bowl win to wrap up last season.

Some of Jones’ contemporaries, including Nick Bosa and Brian Burns, were also holding out on their teams for contract deals. Bosa re-signed with the 49ers to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Jones will rejoin the Chiefs for their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022, Jones tied his career high with 15.5 sacks. He had 30 solo tackles and forced two fumbles in the Super Bowl-winning season.

