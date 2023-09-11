Ryan Fitzpatrick and John McEnroe to appear on tonight’s ManningCast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. This will the first ManningCast of the season as they kick off their third season of the simulcast.

The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have two guests for tonight with Ryan Fitzpatrick and John McEnroe set to make an appearance on the show.

Only two guests will appear on the 2023 opener for the ‘Manningcast’ and tightening up the guest list is a smart move as some of the broadcasts in the past have gotten bloated. Fitzpatrick is a natural fit for the show as he’s really shown off his personality and broadcasting chops since retiring from the league two years ago. He’s a pre and postgame analyst for the Thursday night games on Amazon and you’ve probably already seen his face in commercials dozens of times already.

Meanwhile, McEnroe’s inclusion here is fitting given that we’re just a day removed from the US Open final where Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his 24th career Grand Slam. The tennis legend has been known for his fiery personality, so this should be a good chat.

In the weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL season, the brothers released a video teasing a third host. Whether this was a marketing ploy or if there will actually be a third host remains to be seen, but I’m eager to find out tonight.