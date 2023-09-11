How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for September 11 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Tonight’s episode should be an interesting one as the company begins the build towards next month’s Fastlane pay-per-view. The Women’s World Champion will put her title on the line this evening while the IC champ celebrates history.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

As just mentioned, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will put her belt on the line when defending against Raquel Rodriguez. This is a rematch from their encounter at Payback nine days ago, a match where Ripley was able to defeat Rodriguez with the help of Dominik Mysterio. As a result, “Dirty Dom” has been banned from ringside for this match, so we’ll see if the champ can prevail without him there.

Gunther is now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history as he successfully put down Chad Gable in the main event. With his wife and children looking on, the Alpha Academy leader gave it his all and nearly pulled off the upset before the “Ring General” put him down with a powerbomb and a hard clothesline to secure the record. After the show, Gable vowed that he will keep trying and eventually defeat Gunther for the title. As for the champ, he will celebrate the record with Imperium tonight.

“Main Event” Jey Uso officially made his debut on Monday Night Raw last week and got a mixed welcome to the red brand. While the former “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn embraced him in the ring, longtime enemies of the Bloodline like Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle gave him a death stare while passing him. Later in the evening, WWE official Adam Pearce revealed that Smackdown will be getting trade compensation for Jey and that may anger even more stars within the Raw locker room. We’ll see how the now solo Uso handles his second week by himself.

Speaking of which, Cody Rhodes will appear for a promo segment tonight. At Payback, Rhodes was the one who revealed that Jey Uso had been traded to Raw and stated “I hope I don’t regret this.” It’s been implied that he’s the one who will be heading to Smackdown and this may be his last appearance on Raw for the foreseeable future. We’ll see if that holds true tonight.

Also on the show, the rivalry between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura is far from over and we’ll surely hear from them again this evening.