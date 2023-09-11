What the 2023 WNBA Playoff bracket and schedule looks like heading into the first round

The 2023 WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, September 13 with all games being carried on the ESPN family of networks.
The top eight teams in the league qualified for the postseason and the first round will pit No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5. Each first-round matchup will be a best-of-three series that follows a 2-1 format, meaning that the higher-seeded team hosts Game’s 1 and 2 while the lower-seeded team will host Game 3 if necessary. After that, both the semifinal round and the WNBA Finals will be a best-of-five.
The defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after finishing with a league-best 34-6 regular season record. They are trying to become the first team to go back-to-back since the Los Angeles Sparks pulled it off in the early 2000’s. Right behind them at No. 2 are the New York Liberty, who went 32-8 during the regular season. Las Vegas has been the favorite to win the WNBA title all season long and enters the postseason with -150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is the full schedule for the 2023 WNBA Playoffs:
First Round
Wednesday, September 13
Game 1
No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, September 16
Game 1
No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Sunday, September 17
Game 2
No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
Tuesday, September 19
Game 2
No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, September 20
Game 3 (If Necessary)
No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Minnesota Lynx, TBD, ESPN
No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 8 Chicago Sky, TBD, ESPN
Friday, September 22
Game 3 (If Necessary)
No. 2 New York Liberty at No. 7 Washington Mystics, TBD, ESPN
No. 4 Dallas Wings at No. 5 Atlanta Dream, TBD, ESPN
Semifinals
Sunday, September 24
Game 1
TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
TBD at TBD, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Tuesday, September 26
Game 2
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Friday, September 29
Game 3
TBD at TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
TBD at TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Sunday, October 1
Game 4 (If Necessary)
TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
TBD at TBD, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, October 3
Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU
TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU
WNBA Finals
Sunday, October 8
Game 1
TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, October 11
Game 2
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, October 15
Game 3
TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, October 18
Game 4 (If Necessary)
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, October 20
Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN