What the 2023 WNBA Playoff bracket and schedule looks like heading into the first round

The 2023 WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, September 13 with all games being carried on the ESPN family of networks.

The top eight teams in the league qualified for the postseason and the first round will pit No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5. Each first-round matchup will be a best-of-three series that follows a 2-1 format, meaning that the higher-seeded team hosts Game’s 1 and 2 while the lower-seeded team will host Game 3 if necessary. After that, both the semifinal round and the WNBA Finals will be a best-of-five.

The defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after finishing with a league-best 34-6 regular season record. They are trying to become the first team to go back-to-back since the Los Angeles Sparks pulled it off in the early 2000’s. Right behind them at No. 2 are the New York Liberty, who went 32-8 during the regular season. Las Vegas has been the favorite to win the WNBA title all season long and enters the postseason with -150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 WNBA Playoffs:

First Round

Wednesday, September 13

Game 1

No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, September 16

Game 1

No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, September 17

Game 2

No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Tuesday, September 19

Game 2

No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, September 20

Game 3 (If Necessary)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Minnesota Lynx, TBD, ESPN

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 8 Chicago Sky, TBD, ESPN

Friday, September 22

Game 3 (If Necessary)

No. 2 New York Liberty at No. 7 Washington Mystics, TBD, ESPN

No. 4 Dallas Wings at No. 5 Atlanta Dream, TBD, ESPN

Semifinals

Sunday, September 24

Game 1

TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

TBD at TBD, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, September 26

Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Friday, September 29

Game 3

TBD at TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

TBD at TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, October 1

Game 4 (If Necessary)

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

TBD at TBD, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, October 3

Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sunday, October 8

Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, October 11

Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, October 15

Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, October 18

Game 4 (If Necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, October 20

Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN