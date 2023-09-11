MLB playoff bracket: Breaking down seeds, matchups for 2023 postseason

The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. Labor Day has come and gone Which means we’ve now officially reached the next phase of the 2023 MLB season: It’s playoff picture time, baby. This 162-game marathon has now become a three-week sprint to the finish, with every day seemingly carrying huge postseason implications — especially with the third Wild Card spot now offering one more path to October. Where does your favorite team stand? Let’s take a look at the bracket as of September 11 and see what the potential MLB playoff matchups could look like.

MLB playoff bracket: Matchups on September 11

American League

No. 3 Minnesota Twins (75-68; AL Central leader) vs. No. 6 Seattle Mariners (79-64; third Wild Card)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays (88-56; first WC) vs. No. 5 Toronto Blue Jays (80-63; second WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would face the No. 2 Houston Astros (82-62; AL West leader) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles (90-52; AL East leader) in the next round.

National League

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers (79-63; NL Central leader) vs. No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69; third WC)

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies (78-64; first WC) vs. No. 5 Chicago Cubs (77-67; second WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would go on to face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55; NL West leader) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Atlanta Braves (93-49; NL East leader) in the next round.