Tracking every team that’s clinched a spot in the 2023 MLB playoffs

It seems like just yesterday that pitchers and catchers were reporting for Spring Training. But Labor Day has come and gone, and the MLB playoffs are almost upon us: The end of the 2023 regular season is set for Sunday, Oct. 1, while Wild Card series begin a couple of days later on Tuesday, Oct. 3. With a new postseason format and tight races up and down both leagues, it’s bound to be a furious race to the finish — so we’re here to help you keep track of the mayhem with a running list of the teams who have punched their ticket to October.

2023 MLB playoff teams that have clinched

Atlanta Braves, clinch berth — It’s no surprise that a Braves team that’s been the class of the Majors for months now would also be the first team in the Majors to clinch a playoff spot. Atlanta made it official with a 5-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon, and now they head to Philadelphia for a series with the Phillies in which they could take a big step toward nailing down the NL East. The Braves enter play on Monday at 93-49, with a divisional magic number of six and a six-game lead on the Dodgers for the top overall seed in the NL.