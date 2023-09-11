Opening odds for 2023 Fortinet Championship

After a brief hiatus, golf has returned. The Fortinet Championship tees off from Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17. Max Homa, last year’s Fortinet winner, enters as the favorite to win with his odds set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas joins the field and is set at +1200, with Sahith Theegala at +1800. Cam Davis is installed at +2200.
Homa finished with a score of -16 in 2022, one stroke ahead of runner-up Danny Willett. This weekend marks the final tournament before the Ryder Cup, which will take place in Rome, Italy. Homa and Thomas will both join the American team on the overseas trip as September wraps up.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Fortinet Championship, which tees off Thursday, September 14.
2023 Fortinet Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds to Win
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Max Homa
|+750
|+200
|+105
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+330
|+180
|Sahith Theegala
|+1800
|+400
|+220
|Cam Davis
|+2200
|+550
|+275
|Stephan Jaeger
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Lucas Herbert
|+3500
|+850
|+400
|J.J. Spaun
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Eric Cole
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Brendon Todd
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Beau Hossler
|+3500
|+700
|+360
|Andrew Putnam
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Webb Simpson
|+4500
|+1000
|+500
|Matt Kuchar
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Justin Suh
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Chez Reavie
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Alex Noren
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Taylor Montgomery
|+5000
|+1200
|+550
|Nick Hardy
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Mark Hubbard
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Doug Ghim
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Davis Thompson
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Peter Kuest
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Streelman
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Garrick Higgo
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Austin Eckroat
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Sam Stevens
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Chesson Hadley
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Cameron Champ
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Luke List
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Sam Ryder
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|MJ Daffue
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|K.H. Lee
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Greyson Sigg
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Dylan Wu
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Hayden Springer
|+7000
|+1400
|+700
|Ryan Palmer
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|Nate Lashley
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|C.T. Pan
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Stewart Cink
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|S.H. Kim
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Kevin Yu
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Callum Tarren
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Andrew Novak
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|David Lipsky
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Charley Hoffman
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Matt NeSmith
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Ben Martin
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Will Gordon
|+11000
|+2500
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Justin Lower
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Harry Hall
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+11000
|+2500
|+1000
|Chad Ramey
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Ryan Gerard
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matti Schmid
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Carson Young
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Aaron Baddeley
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Zecheng Dou
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Vince Whaley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|S.Y. Noh
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Jimmy Walker
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|James Hahn
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Austin Smotherman
|+15000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Long
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Zac Blair
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Carl Yuan
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Preston Summerhays
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Trevor Cone
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Tano Goya
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Russell Knox
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Robby Shelton
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Tway
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Cameron Percy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kevin Roy
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Harrington
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ryan Armour
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Richy Werenski
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nico Echavarria
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Kevin Kisner
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jason Dufner
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Cody Gribble
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Augusto Nunez
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Yuxin Lin
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Sean O'Hair
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kelly Kraft
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Devon Bling
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|Ben Taylor
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Wesley Bryan
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Fred Biondi
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Chris Stroud
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|William McGirt
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Tyson Alexander
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Trevor Werbylo
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Scott Brown
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Sangmoon Bae
|+60000
|+13000
|+4500
|Paul Haley II
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Hank Lebioda
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Michael Gligic
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Max McGreevy
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Matthias Schwab
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Martin Trainer
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Greg Chalmers
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|D.J. Trahan
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Brian Stuard
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Brian Gay
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Brandon Matthews
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Tommy Gainey
|+100000
|+25000
|+7500
|Jim Herman
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|J.B. Holmes
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Derek Ernst
|+150000
|+30000
|+10000
|Andrew Landry
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|+200000
|+35000
|+11000
|Nick Watney
|+200000
|+35000
|+11000
|Ricky Barnes
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Kyle Stanley
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Derek Lamely
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Ben Crane
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Arjun Atwal
|+250000
|+40000
|+25000
|Tom Johnson
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Morgan Deneen
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Kevin Stadler
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|D.A. Points
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000