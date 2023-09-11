Opening odds for 2023 Fortinet Championship

After a brief hiatus, golf has returned. The Fortinet Championship tees off from Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17. Max Homa, last year’s Fortinet winner, enters as the favorite to win with his odds set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas joins the field and is set at +1200, with Sahith Theegala at +1800. Cam Davis is installed at +2200.

Homa finished with a score of -16 in 2022, one stroke ahead of runner-up Danny Willett. This weekend marks the final tournament before the Ryder Cup, which will take place in Rome, Italy. Homa and Thomas will both join the American team on the overseas trip as September wraps up.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Fortinet Championship, which tees off Thursday, September 14.