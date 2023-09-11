 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Fortinet Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Fortinet Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

After a brief hiatus, golf has returned. The Fortinet Championship tees off from Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17. Max Homa, last year’s Fortinet winner, enters as the favorite to win with his odds set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas joins the field and is set at +1200, with Sahith Theegala at +1800. Cam Davis is installed at +2200.

Homa finished with a score of -16 in 2022, one stroke ahead of runner-up Danny Willett. This weekend marks the final tournament before the Ryder Cup, which will take place in Rome, Italy. Homa and Thomas will both join the American team on the overseas trip as September wraps up.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Fortinet Championship, which tees off Thursday, September 14.

2023 Fortinet Championship Odds

Golfer Odds to Win Top 5 Top 10
Max Homa +750 +200 +105
Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +180
Sahith Theegala +1800 +400 +220
Cam Davis +2200 +550 +275
Stephan Jaeger +2500 +550 +280
Lucas Herbert +3500 +850 +400
J.J. Spaun +3500 +800 +360
Eric Cole +3500 +750 +360
Brendon Todd +3500 +800 +360
Beau Hossler +3500 +700 +360
Andrew Putnam +4000 +850 +400
Webb Simpson +4500 +1000 +500
Matt Kuchar +4500 +1000 +450
Justin Suh +4500 +900 +450
Chez Reavie +4500 +1000 +450
Alex Noren +4500 +900 +450
Taylor Montgomery +5000 +1200 +550
Nick Hardy +5000 +1100 +500
Mark Hubbard +5000 +1100 +500
Doug Ghim +5000 +1100 +500
Davis Thompson +5000 +1100 +500
Akshay Bhatia +5000 +1100 +500
Peter Kuest +5500 +1200 +550
Kevin Streelman +5500 +1200 +550
Garrick Higgo +5500 +1200 +550
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500 +1200 +550
Austin Eckroat +5500 +1200 +550
Sam Stevens +6000 +1200 +600
Chesson Hadley +6000 +1200 +550
Cameron Champ +6000 +1200 +600
Taylor Pendrith +6500 +1400 +600
Luke List +6500 +1400 +600
Sam Ryder +7000 +1400 +650
MJ Daffue +7000 +1400 +650
Mackenzie Hughes +7000 +1400 +650
K.H. Lee +7000 +1400 +650
Greyson Sigg +7000 +1400 +650
Dylan Wu +7000 +1400 +650
Hayden Springer +7000 +1400 +700
Ryan Palmer +7500 +1400 +700
Nate Lashley +7500 +1400 +700
C.T. Pan +7500 +1400 +650
Stewart Cink +8000 +1600 +750
S.H. Kim +8000 +1600 +750
Kevin Yu +8000 +1600 +750
Callum Tarren +8000 +1800 +800
Andrew Novak +8000 +1600 +750
David Lipsky +9000 +1800 +800
Charley Hoffman +9000 +1800 +800
Tyler Duncan +10000 +2000 +900
Matt NeSmith +10000 +2000 +900
Ben Martin +10000 +2000 +900
Will Gordon +11000 +2500 +1000
Troy Merritt +11000 +2200 +1000
Justin Lower +11000 +2200 +900
Harry Hall +11000 +2200 +1000
Erik Van Rooyen +11000 +2500 +1000
Chad Ramey +11000 +2200 +900
Scott Stallings +13000 +2500 +1000
Scott Piercy +13000 +2800 +1100
Ryan Gerard +13000 +2500 +1100
Matti Schmid +13000 +2800 +1200
Martin Laird +13000 +2500 +1000
Lanto Griffin +13000 +2500 +1000
Carson Young +13000 +2500 +1100
Aaron Baddeley +13000 +2500 +1100
Zecheng Dou +15000 +3000 +1200
Zach Johnson +15000 +3000 +1200
Vince Whaley +15000 +3000 +1200
S.Y. Noh +15000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Moore +15000 +3000 +1200
Peter Malnati +15000 +3000 +1200
Joel Dahmen +15000 +3000 +1200
Jimmy Walker +15000 +3000 +1200
James Hahn +15000 +3000 +1200
Austin Smotherman +15000 +3500 +1200
Adam Long +15000 +3000 +1200
Zac Blair +18000 +3500 +1400
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3500 +1400
Doc Redman +18000 +3500 +1400
Carl Yuan +18000 +3500 +1400
Preston Summerhays +18000 +3500 +1400
Trevor Cone +20000 +4000 +1600
Tano Goya +20000 +3500 +1400
Russell Knox +20000 +4000 +1600
Robby Shelton +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Tway +20000 +4000 +1600
Cameron Percy +20000 +3500 +1400
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4000 +1600
Kevin Roy +25000 +4500 +1800
Kevin Chappell +25000 +5000 +2000
Harry Higgs +25000 +5000 +2000
Brice Garnett +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Harrington +30000 +5500 +2200
Satoshi Kodaira +30000 +6000 +2200
Ryan Armour +30000 +5000 +2000
Richy Werenski +30000 +6000 +2200
Nico Echavarria +30000 +5500 +2000
Kevin Kisner +30000 +5500 +2200
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5500 +2000
Jason Dufner +30000 +6000 +2200
Henrik Norlander +30000 +5500 +2000
Harrison Endycott +30000 +6000 +2200
Cody Gribble +30000 +5500 +2000
Brent Grant +30000 +5500 +2200
Augusto Nunez +30000 +5500 +2200
Yuxin Lin +35000 +7000 +2500
Sean O'Hair +35000 +6500 +2500
Kelly Kraft +35000 +7000 +2500
Devon Bling +35000 +6000 +2500
Ben Taylor +35000 +6500 +2500
Chase Sienkiewicz +35000 +7000 +2500
Wesley Bryan +40000 +7500 +2800
Robert Streb +40000 +7000 +2500
Fred Biondi +40000 +8000 +3000
Chris Stroud +40000 +7000 +2500
Austin Cook +40000 +7500 +2800
William McGirt +50000 +10000 +3500
Tyson Alexander +50000 +9000 +3500
Sung Kang +50000 +9000 +3500
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +10000 +3500
Dylan Frittelli +50000 +9000 +3500
Trevor Werbylo +60000 +11000 +4000
Scott Brown +60000 +11000 +4000
Sangmoon Bae +60000 +13000 +4500
Paul Haley II +60000 +11000 +4000
Hank Lebioda +60000 +11000 +3500
Michael Gligic +80000 +13000 +5000
Max McGreevy +80000 +15000 +5000
Matthias Schwab +80000 +13000 +4500
Martin Trainer +80000 +13000 +4500
Greg Chalmers +80000 +13000 +5000
Geoff Ogilvy +80000 +13000 +4500
D.J. Trahan +80000 +13000 +4500
Brian Stuard +80000 +13000 +4500
Brian Gay +80000 +15000 +5000
Brandon Matthews +80000 +13000 +5000
Tommy Gainey +100000 +25000 +7500
Jim Herman +100000 +15000 +5500
J.B. Holmes +100000 +25000 +8000
Derek Ernst +150000 +30000 +10000
Andrew Landry +150000 +25000 +8000
Ted Potter, Jr. +200000 +35000 +11000
Nick Watney +200000 +35000 +11000
Ricky Barnes +250000 +40000 +13000
Kyle Stanley +250000 +40000 +15000
Derek Lamely +250000 +40000 +13000
Ben Crane +250000 +40000 +15000
Arjun Atwal +250000 +40000 +25000
Tom Johnson +500000 +50000 +35000
Morgan Deneen +500000 +50000 +30000
Kevin Stadler +500000 +50000 +40000
D.A. Points +500000 +50000 +30000

