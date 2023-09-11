Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Orioles on Monday, September 11

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, September 11. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Dakota Hudson (6-1, 4.43 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, and Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.07) will pitch for the Orioles.

Baltimore enters as -166 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +140. The total is set at 9.5.

Cardinals-Orioles picks: Monday, September 11

Injury report

Orioles

Day to day: SP John Means (Tommy John rehab)

Out: RP Felix Bautista (UCL), RP Keegan Akin (back)

Cardinals

Out: RP JoJo Romero (knee), SP Steven Matz (lat), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Dakota Hudson vs. Dean Kremer

Hudson struggled in his latest outing, a road start against the Braves. In five innings on the mound, he allowed seven hits and five earned runs, walking three batters and striking out two. However, before that, he kept the Pirates to one earned run in seven innings. He did not record any strikeouts in the start, though. He has struggled in road starts overall this year.

Kremer looked solid in his latest start, keeping the Angels runless over four innings and recording five strikeouts. He finished August with an ERA of 2.37 for the month over 30.1 innings pitched in five starts. In his latest home start, Kremer allowed six hits and one earned run in six innings against the White Sox.

Over/Under pick

Kremer should be able to limit any Cardinals damage in this outing, but Hudson faces an Orioles lineup that scored in the double digits in three of their last four games. If the Baltimore offense keeps playing like this, the over shouldn’t be an issue in this game.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals won two of three against the Reds in their latest series, and the Orioles won two of three against the Red Sox. I like the home team to win this one. The Orioles sit atop the AL East and will be looking to solidify that position in the coming week. Kremer has looked solid as of late, while Hudson struggles on the road. After the Orioles’ big-hitting series against the Red Sox, I’m taking Baltimore here.

Pick: Orioles -166