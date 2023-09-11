Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Monday, September 11

The Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, September 11. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Dane Dunning (9-6, 3.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, and Chris Bassitt (14-7, 3.69) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

Toronto enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Rangers-Blue Jays picks: Monday, September 11

Injury report

Rangers

Out: INF Josh Jung (thumb), OF Adolis Garcia (knee)

Blue Jays

Day to day: 1B/DH Brandon Belt (illness)

Out: RP Erik Swanson (back), 3B Matt Chapman (finger), C Danny Jensen (finger)

Starting pitchers

Dane Dunning vs. Chris Bassitt

Dunning seriously struggled in his latest outing, letting up nine earned runs in 5.1 innings in a home start against the Astros. He finished August with an ERA of 4.01 for the month. In his latest road start, he allowed three earned runs in four innings against the Mets. Earlier this season, he faced Toronto and kept them to two earned runs in six innings.

Bassitt lasted eight innings in his most recent start, a road outing against the Athletics. He let up one earned run and recorded seven strikeouts. In his latest home start, he kept the Nationals runless over eight innings. Earlier this season, he faced the Rangers and let up five runs — three of them earned — in 3.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Rangers average the third-most runs per game in MLB, and the Blue Jays have been on a roll on offense as of late. While Bassitt will give the Texas lineup some fits, the Blue Jays should be able to grab a few more than usual off a struggling Dunning.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays swept the Royals in their latest series, and the Rangers took two of three against Oakland. The Rangers are still hanging on in the Wild Card race, but they have played poorly over the past week, while the Blue Jays have been on a winning streak. With the way Bassitt has been pitching lately, he should be able to limit this big-hitting Rangers offense. Dunning struggled in his most recent road outing.

Pick: Blue Jays -142