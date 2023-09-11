Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Monday, September 11

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, September 11. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Clarke Schmidt (9-8. 4.54 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36) will pitch for the Red Sox.

Boston enters as -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +110. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees-Red Sox picks: Monday, September 11

Injury report

Yankees

Out: RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Billy McKinney (left lower back spasm), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain), RHP Albert Abreu (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion), RHP Kenyan Middleton (shoulder), RHP Luis Severino (oblique)

Red Sox

Out: INF Pablo Reyes (elbow), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP James Paxton (knee), LHP Joely Rodriguez (hip)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Kutter Crawford

Schmidt was serviceable in his latest outing, letting up three earned runs to the Tigers in six innings and recording the win. He finished August with an ERA of 5.16 for the month. When he faced the Red Sox in August, he allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings and recorded eight strikeouts, which is just about in line with his season-long production — around five or six innings, around three runs and a handful of Ks.

Crawford has struggled in his last two outings. Over 6.1 innings pitched in back-to-back starts, he let up 11 earned runs and recorded just six strikeouts. However, he did well against the Yankees in August, keeping them to one hit and one earned run in six innings on the mound.

Over/Under pick

Crawford has been seriously struggling on the mound as of late, and while Schmidt has looked somewhat better, he’s still letting up several runs per game. The Red Sox, despite their slump, should be able to grab a few runs off of Schmidt — Boston’s offense performs far better at Fenway Park — and the Yankees can take this opportunity to hit big against Crawford.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won one of three against the Brewers in their latest series, and the Red Sox grabbed one of three against the Orioles. The Yankees offense has been playing well as of late and should be able to take advantage of a struggling Crawford on the mound, giving Schmidt the run support necessary for a win.

Pick: Yankees +110