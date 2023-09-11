Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Twins on Monday, September 11

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, September 11. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET from Target Field. Two of the better pitchers in the AL will go toe-to-toe, as Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 2.98 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays while Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.98) goes for the Twins.

Tampa enters as -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota coming in at +105. The run total is set at 7.5.

Rays-Twins picks: Monday, September 11

Injury report

Rays

Day to day: 3B Isaac Paredes (hand)

Out: OF Manuel Margot (right elbow loose bodies), RP Jason Adam (left oblique strain)

Twins

Out: INF Jorge Polanco (bereavement), 1B Joey Gallo (foot), DH Byron Buxton (knee), OF Michael Taylor (hamstring), 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), INF/OF Nick Gordon (leg)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Glasnow vs. Sonny Gray

Glasnow was fantastic in his latest outing, recording 14 strikeouts in six innings against the Red Sox. He let up one run in the start. In his most recent road start, he allowed the Guardians to score three earned runs in seven innings and recorded six strikeouts.

Gray looked excellent throughout August, finishing with an ERA of 2.04 for the month over 39.2 innings pitched. He allowed three earned runs in six innings in his most recent start against the Guardians, recording four strikeouts. In his most recent home start, he kept the Guardians runless over seven innings.

Over/Under pick

With Glasnow and Gray on the mound, we can expect this to be a low-scoring matchup, no matter how good these offenses may be. Both have an ERA under 3.00 and have been pitching very well lately.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays won three of four against the Mariners in their latest series, and the Twins grabbed two of three over the Mets. Glasnow and Gray are a top-tier matchup here, but with the way the Rays’ offense has looked as of late, I like the road team to strike first. The Rays rank fourth in runs per game in MLB.

Pick: Rays -125