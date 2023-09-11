Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Rockies on Monday, September 11

The Chicago Cubs (77-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-91) will begin a three-game early-week series this evening. First pitch for matchup is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver. Rookie southpaw Jordan Wicks (3-0, 2.16 ERA) will get the start for the Cubbies and go up against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.09).

Chicago is kickstarting a six-game road trip out west this week and would like to get back on track after dropping three of four to the Diamondbacks over the weekend. The Cubs only pushed across four runs through the first three games of the series before waking up in a 5-2 victory in yesterday’s finale. Chicago is still right in the thick of the postseason race, as they currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot and also trail just three games behind the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.

Colorado has dropped 10 of its last 12 ballgames and is just counting down the days until this season mercifully ends. The Rockies were swept on the road at the Giants over the weekend, giving up 18 runs combined through the first two games of the series before falling 6-3 last night in front of a national audience on ESPN.

The Cubs enter this one as a -180 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rockies +150 underdogs. The run total is set at 11.5.

Cubs-Rockies picks: Monday, September 11

Injury report

Cubs

Day-To-Day: 3B Jeimer Candelario (back)

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (hip), RP Michael Fulmer (forearm), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow),

Rockies

Out: SP German Marquez (elbow), SP Austin Gomber (back), OF Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), SP Ryan Feltner (head), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Daniel Bard (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Wicks vs. Kyle Freeland

Wicks has been money since being called up a few weeks ago and held his own once again in last Wednesday’s victory over the Giants. He lasted 6.2 innings and yielded just two earned runs despite giving up nine hits in his outing. He’s overwhelmingly faced right-handed batters in his three starts and they are batting .276 against him with a .714 OPS.

Freeland was able to pick up the win in a tight 3-2 triumph over the Diamondbacks last Tuesday. He lasted six innings in the contest and yielded just the two earned runs off six hits. He has struggled against this Cubs lineup in his career, as the likes of Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson are batting over .340 against him lifetime.

Over/Under pick

Colorado’s lineup has been one of the bottom teams in batting average and OPS over the last week, but will have the chance to produce against a rookie pitcher that is due to get rocked in one of these starts. Meanwhile, Chicago will have the chance to explode against a starter in Freeman that the lineup has dominated in the past. 11.5 is a high total and I’m still taking the over here at altitude.

Pick: Over 11.5

Moneyline pick

With the postseason quickly approaching, Chicago can’t afford to mess around against one of the worst teams in the league. After a poor showing against Arizona this past weekend, I think the Cubs will come out with a sense of urgency against a team it should clobber over these next few days. Give me Chicago on the moneyline tonight.

Pick: Cubs