Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Monday, September 11

The San Diego Padres (67-77) and Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55) will begin a three-game early-week series tonight. First pitch for this NL West rivalry showdown is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Pedro Avila (1-2, 2.19 ERA) will step on the hill for the Friars while the Dodgers will turn to rookie righty Gavin Stone (1-0, 10.50).

San Diego is entering the second leg of a nine-game road trip and is hoping to generate some positive momentum after dropping two of three to the Astros over the weekend. The team managed to split the first two games of the series before the AL West leaders battered them in 12-2 blowout loss yesterday. The Padres are currently eight games back in the NL Wild Card standings and while they’re still technically alive, time is running out fast on their postseason hopes.

Los Angeles is returning home from a six-game road swing on the East Coast last week, dropping its series against the Marlins before winning its series against the Nationals. The Dodgers split the first two games in Washington before jumping out to an early lead yesterday and leaving with a 7-3 victory. The magic number for the team to officially clinch the NL West is now at seven.

L.A. enters this one as a -170 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making San Diego the +142 underdog. The run total is set at 9.5.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Monday, September 11

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Yu Darvish (elbow), SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), C Gary Sanchez (wrist), SP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), 1B Jake Cronenworth (wrist), RP Alek Jacob (elbow), RP Drew Carlton (elbow), RP Adrian Morejon (knee), 1B Ji-Man Choi (rib/ankle)

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: OF David Peralta (elbow)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Julio Urias (administrative leave), DH JD Martinez (groin), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Starting pitchers

Pedro Avila vs. Gavin Stone

After two straight poor starts, Avila got back on track with a win over the Phillies last Tuesday. He put in 6.2 innings of work during the contest, yielding no earned runs off six walks and two hits in the ballgame. A weakness for him has been the bottom of the order, as No. 7, 8, and 9 hitters are all collectively batting over .300 against him this season. He’ll have to be careful when facing the likes of James Outman and Miguel Rojas.

Stone is making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City a few weeks ago and is looking to pick up his second straight win. The former top prospect went six full innings against the Red Sox on August 27, yielding four earned runs off five hits in an eventual 7-4 victory for the Dodgers. Opposing hitters are batting .388 against him with righties in particular batting .444. He’ll have to get that under control this evening.

Over/Under pick

Both teams will be deploying two young starting pitchers that have been vulnerable during some of their respective outings this season. The sluggers for both clubs should take advantage of that and I anticipate the over hitting in this one.

Pick: 9.5

Moneyline pick

As mentioned before, San Diego is still fighting for its playoff livelihood and needs to rack up a bunch of wins fast. The team needs to cash in on the opportunities presented to them and I think they will take advantage of facing a rookie starter this evening. I’ll lean with the Padres on the moneyline.

Pick: Padres