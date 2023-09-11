Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 25 of 2023 MLB season

With precious weeks remaining in the fantasy baseball season, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 25

Pitchers to stream

Jose Butto, New York Mets — Butto is coming off his best start as a big-leaguer, allowing just two runs on six hits over 6.1 innings of work against the Washington Nationals last week. (And both of those runners crossed the plate following his departure, so blame the Mets bullpen for that one.) Butto seems like he’ll close the season in New York’s rotation due to Carlos Carrasco’s finger injury, and the schedule this week is awfully friendly: a matchup against the Diamondbacks at home on Tuesday, followed by a showdown this weekend against a Reds team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in OPS against righties since the start of August.

Touki Toussaint, Chicago White Sox — Like Butto, Toussaint is coming off an impressive outing, holding the Royals to two runs allowed over six innings with six Ks in a win last week. Also like Butto, the schedule sets up nicely, with Toussaint and the White Sox taking on Kansas City again before welcoming the Twins to Chicago over the weekend. Toussaint’s spotty command gives him a bit lower floor — and this isn’t advised if you’re looking to smooth out your WHIP over the season’s final few weeks — but with a 9 K/9, he’s got strikeout upside here.

Andre Jackson, Pittsburgh Pirates — Jackson got roughed up a bit by the Brewers his last time out, but prior to that the reliever-turned-starter had been acquitting himself well in Pittsburgh’s rotation, allowing just five total runs over 16 innings across his three previous outings (with 15 strikeouts to boot). Again, there’s ratios risk here, but Jackson is stretched out enough to go a full six innings; and with the Nationals and Yankees coming up — two of the worst lineups in the league against righties — he could be in for a nice week.