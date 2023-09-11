Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 25 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the final month of the fantasy baseball season, and with precious weeks remaining to make a move, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 25

Hitters to stream

Elehuris Montero, 1B/3B, Colorado Rockies — The Rockies play seven games this week, all of which take place at Coors Field, so it would be malpractice not to recommend at least one Colorado hitter. Granted the Cubs and Giants aren’t the worst pitching staffs out there, but still; that’s simply too many at-bats at altitude to pass up. You couldn’t go wrong with any Rockies regular — Charlie Blackmon, for example — but I’ll focus on Montero here, who’s finally putting up production (.364/.481/.591 over the past two weeks, with a 17-game on-base streak) to match his prodigious physical tools.

Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants — Speaking of the Giants! In addition to that aforementioned series at Coors Field, San Francisco draws three games against the Guardians — and righties Cal Quantrill (5.70), Xzavion Curry (6.84 over his last six starts) and Gavin Williams. Now fully back after an extended stint on the IL, Yaz is slashing .300/.417/.650 over the past two weeks and has an .870 OPS against right-handed pitching on the season, giving him real upside this week (especially if he continues to man the leadoff spot with LaMonte Wade Jr. struggling).

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros — Alas, the Astros won’t get any games at altitude, but Houston does split its six games this week between the A’s (third-worst team FIP in baseball) and the Royals (sixth-worst team FIP in the league). Houston doesn’t have a ton of streamable players, but Brantley is likely still available in your league and has tallied four multi-hit games in six starts since making his season debut late last month. His shoulder injury seems to be fully behind him, and he looks just like the guy who’s been a .300 hitter for basically his entire career.