Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, September 11

Monday typically means a travel day around MLB, but thanks to the Braves and Phillies squaring off in a doubleheader today, we’ve got a full 15-game schedule of baseball on September 11. That means plenty of options for those looking for starting pitching for their fantasy baseball squads, with both big names (Brandon Woodruff, Tyler Glasnow), exciting up-and-comers and sneaky under-the-radar options that could return big value as teams look to make a final charge up the standings. As always, our daily rankings are here to break it all down with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, September 11

Pitchers to stream

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Williams continues to battle command issues, meaning the floor here is a little lower than you’d like. Given the righty’s prodigious upside, though — a 3.34 ERA and over a K per inning as a rookie — this is well worth the risk, especially in a matchup against an iffy Giants offense a pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. As long as Williams is anywhere near the strike zone, his high-90s heater and two breaking balls should be more than enough to conquer a San Francisco outfit that’s been among the league’s worst in the second half.

Jose Quintana, New York Mets — Very quietly, Quintana just keeps on racking up quality starts, with a whopping seven in his last eight outings — including seven innings of one-run ball last time out in a win over the Nationals. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts here, but the veteran lefty has been living on the corners and churning through easy outs of late, and that stands a good chance of continuing against the Diamondbacks tonight. Quintana has done it against tougher competition after all, having conquered the Rangers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals over this run.

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — The Yankees have been among baseball’s worst offenses against right-handed pitching in the second half; just ask Corbin Burnes, who threw nine no-hit innings on Sunday (only to watch the Brewers lose in 13 innings in a truly wild affair). Crawford allowed just one run on a single hit over six innings the first time he faced New York this season, and I’m banking on something similar on Monday in a game the Red Sox absolutely have to have.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, September 11.