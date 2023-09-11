Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2 in 10-team leagues

NFL season is here and we’re almost through Week 1 of the season. The Bills and Jets will face each other on Monday Night Football but you’re probably already planning your waiver wire claims for Week 2. If you’re in a 10-team league, there are more players readily available and thus more research that goes into it. We’ll help you out with some top pickups for Week 2.

Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for 10-team leagues

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

Rostership: 56 percent

Allgeier is another back similar to Gainwell — he went overlooked in most drafts as a result of the Falcons taking Bijan Robinson. We knew Atlanta was going to run the ball. That sentiment may have been an understatement after Week 1. The Falcons ran the ball 26 times with Allgeier getting 15 carries and Robinson 10. The rookie got a bit more work in the passing game but both backs were fantasy relevant. Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, something people forget about. He finished with almost 100 total yards and two TDs. There may be weeks where Robinson is “the guy” but Allgeier appears to have fantasy value we didn’t identify in drafts.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Rostership: 46 percent

Gainwell led the Eagles backfield in a Week 1 win over the Patriots on the road. He finished with 14 carries for 54 yards, plus four catches for 20 yards. The production wasn’t incredible but the touches and snaps are on par with a starter. Gainwell wasn’t a trendy sleeper pick and should be available in most shallow formats. In this offense, being the No. 1 rushing option could help Gainwell finish among the top 25-30 backs in fantasy.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

Rostership: 31 percent

The Packers were without WR Christian Watson going into Week 1 vs. the Bears. On paper, we knew Doubs would be a good short-term play as the de facto No. 1 WR for the Packers. But what we didn’t know was that QB Jordan Love would look this good early on. It may have been a bad Bears team, but Love looked the part and Doubs was clearly his preferred target. He finished with four catches for 26 yards and two TDs. The volume wasn’t there but the Packers pulled away late. Even when Watson returns, Doubs could end up being Love’s favorite target. If Green Bay’s offense looks this good all season, Doubs has a shot at over 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit TDs after his start.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints

Rostership: 16 percent

While veteran Michael Thomas got more targets (8), Shaheed was a bit more productive and also caught a 19-yard TD from Derek Carr. Shaheed should be the No. 2 WR behind Chris Olave for New Orleans. In the short-term, it looks like the Saints will be more pass-happy with Alvin Kamara suspended for two more games. Jamaal Williams got 18 carries in the 16-15 win but only turned that into 45 yards. If the run game is lacking, there’s no reason the Saints won’t throw the ball more often. Shaheed has a lot of play-making ability and could draw more single coverage with defenses focusing on Olave.