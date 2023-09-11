Kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The first week of the 2023 NFL season has come to an end. As fantasy managers begin setting their lineups for Week 2, here are a few suggestions for kickers who might be available to pick up from the waiver wire in your league. These kickers each finished the week with as many or more fantasy points as any kicker currently rostered in 50% or more ESPN fantasy leagues.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 2

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 31.8%

Dicker added up 12 fantasy points in Week 1 against the Dolphins, with two made field goals, including one from 50+ yards, and four made extra points. The Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 and should be able to make their way to the red zone regularly.

Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostership: 27.7%

McManus ended Week 1 with a respectable eight fantasy points, with four made extra points and one made field goal from the 40-49 yard range. The Jaguars face the Chiefs next week, which will be a tough matchup. Kansas City may come up with some big stops within field goal range, and McManus can certainly expect to get the call next week.

Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 7.4%

Sanders had 14 fantasy points in Week 1 despite a missed extra point in a crucial moment of the game. Outside of that mishap, he made three field goals and three extra points. The Dolphins face the Patriots next week. The Eagles kicked four field goals against the Patriots defense in Week 1.

Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers

Rostership: 5.5%

Moody, a rookie who was a standout at Michigan before getting selected in the third round in 2023, finished the week with 14 fantasy points, among the most of any kicker in the league. He had three made extra points and three field goals, including two from the 40-49 yard range. The 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.