WRs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The dust has settled on Week 1 of the NFL season, and we already have more than a few breakout candidates across fantasy football. There was no shortage of explosive performances from wide receivers, including a pair of under-the-radar targets out in Los Angeles. Here are a few names worth adding as you set your waiver claims ahead of Week 2.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 2

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

Rostership: 14.8% ESPN

With Tim Patrick out for the season and with Jerry Jeudy nursing a hamstring injury, Mims should carve out an impactful role in Denver’s offense moving forward. He only had two targets in their Week 1 loss to the Raiders, but the passing game took a backseat in what was largely a defense-first, gritty game on the ground. Don’t overlook Mims’ importance in their offense from here on out.

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 5.6%

Van Jefferson may have been the hot commodity last week, but Tutu Atwell is the name to know from here on out. Atwell finished with six catches for 119 yards receiving in the Rams’ Week 1 win over the Seahawks, while Van Jefferson had just four catches for 24 yards on five targets. Matthew Stafford should continue to build rapport with Atwell moving forward.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 2.3% ESPN

If you can’t snag Atwell off the waiver wire, then Nacua is more than a worthy backup addition himself. Nacua finished with 10 receptions for 119 receiving yards himself, and his whopping 15 targets far outpaced Atwell’s eight and Van Jefferson’s five. With an average of 11.9 yards per reception, Nacua has set himself up nicely to be a big-play target for Sean McVay and Stafford while they endure the absence of Cooper Kupp.

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Rostership: 1.5% ESPN

The Patriots may have just found their WR1 for the 2023 season. Bourne finished as New England’s lone receiver with double-digit targets while adding two touchdowns. With an average of 10.7 yards per reception, he may be the big-play type of wideout that Mac Jones desperately needs for the Patriots’ offense to see success in 2023. As he’s rostered in fewer than five percent of leagues, Bourne could be a sneaky add now with a more prominent role in works going forward.