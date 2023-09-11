RBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Having more than a few running backs on a fantasy roster is always a sound strategy given the wear and tear they see on a weekly basis. Week 1 of the NFL season justified that blueprint after we saw the first major injury of the season with Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffering a torn Achilles. The news will likely have fantasy managers searching the waiver wire for an ample replacement.

Here are a few tailbacks that are worth adding ahead of Week 2.

Fantasy football waiver wire: RBs pickups for Week 2

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostership: 47.2% ESPN

Prior to Week 1 kick-off, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Warren is expected to factor in on early downs as well as third-down situations moving forward. He did finish with just three carries, which was behind Najee Harris’ six, but that was likely a result of facing a tough 49ers run defense. It’s key to note he did have five receptions compared to Harris’ two. Going forward, Warren should capitalize on the opportunity of a split backfield in Pittsburgh.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 44% ESPN

Allgeier proved he’s more than just a fantasy handcuff after an explosive fantasy performance in Week 1. The second-year tailback had more carries (15), rushing yards (75), and touchdowns (2) than Bijan Robinson as he finished with 24.4 fantasy points on the day. In reality, Robinson will likely carve out a more impactful role, but for now, it appears Allgeier will see a healthy dose of opportunities that give him at least flex value in respective lineups.

Deion Jackson, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 36.4% ESPN

Jackson had a performance to forget in a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but injuries to the Colts’ running back room have him equipped to take advantage in the short term. With Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, Zach Moss not yet 100 percent, and Evan Hull suffering a knee injury on Sunday, Jackson should continue to shoulder the bulk of the carries. Good news is on the horizon as Jackson faces a Texans defense in Week 2 that gave up three rushing touchdowns to Ravens running backs in Week 1.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 21.8% ESPN

After the news broke that starter J.K. Dobbins had torn his Achilles during the Ravens’ Week 1 win, it immediately catapulted Edwards into an RB1 role for the rest of the season. The fifth-year tailback is next in line on the depth chart and finished with eight carries for 32 yards, with the latter good for second-most among all Ravens rushers. Justice Hill may have stolen two touchdowns at the goal line, but Edwards should get more carries in comparison.