QBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire for 2-QB leagues in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season is finally underway and we’re almost through Week 1 of the season. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will face each other on Monday Night Football, but you’re probably already planning your waiver wire claims for Week 2. If you’re in a league that utilizes two quarterbacks in the starting lineup, then options off the waiver wire may be slim. But that won’t deter us from helping you target some top pickups for Week 2.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 16.6%

Howell was up-and-down at times during Sunday’s opener against the Cardinals, but still put together a solid enough performance to lead the Commanders to a 20-16 victory. He went 19-30 for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception through the air, also adding an additional score on the ground. That earned him 16.2 fantasy points, which made him the 11th ranked fantasy QB at the end of Sunday’s action. Howell has a low ceiling and a high floor as a fantasy option, which just may be enough to warrant a spot in your lineup as the second QB.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Rostership: 14.9%

Right behind Howell in the fantasy QB rankings from Sunday is Garoppolo, who led the Raiders to a 17-16 victory over the Broncos in his debut with the franchise. Jimmy G was efficient, going 16-20 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and one pick, earning fantasy managers 16.1 points for the week. Like Howell, there’s a high floor and low ceiling with the veteran and that above average production could actually make the difference for you in a tight fantasy matchup.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 7.1%

Mayfield got off the a slow start in his Bucs debut against the Vikings on Sunday, but made key plays down the stretch to lead the team to a 20-17 win. He went 21-34 for 173 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also running the ball eight times in the win. That put him right behind Garoppolo with 16 fantasy points for the week and theres a chance he could up those numbers when the Bucs host the lowly Bears this Sunday.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Rostership: 6.5%

The Pats took a 25-20 loss to the Eagles in their season opener on Sunday, but Jones actually put up excellent fantasy numbers in the setback. He completed 35 of 54 passes for 316 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the loss, also tacking on two carries for 15 yards on the ground. That earned fantasy managers 25.1 points, which made him the second-ranked fantasy QB at the end of Sunday’s action. Now, the obvious caveat here is that he’s not going to throw the ball 54 times every week. But even if his numbers dip by about 10 fantasy points, that will still make him a viable second QB option.