Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 1

The first week of the 2023 NFL season is wrapping up, and now that we’ve had a chance to watch all 32 teams play, we take a look at how the path to this year’s Super Bowl might play out. While we can’t overreact to Week 1 too much — there are still 17 to go, after all — we did get a sneak peek at what these teams have in store for us throughout the season. Here’s what we learned in Week 1.

Who had the best Week 1 performance?

The Lions opened the first week of the NFL with a performance that was tough to beat, defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions in a 21-20 victory. While Jared Goff and company may not be circling February 11 on their calendars quite yet, they certainly showed us that things are going to be shaken up this season throughout the league. The 49ers dominated against the Steelers in Week 1 on both sides of the ball. The Browns looked unbeatable on defense, and the Dolphins were unstoppable on offense.

But the best performance of the week has to go to the Green Bay Packers. The post-Rodgers era had a lot of questions being asked, and Jordan Love and the Packers answered them and more in a win over the Bears. While their defense will have more challenging matchups as the season goes on, the Packers made a big impact in Week 1.

Which favorites have work to do?

The Chiefs have a lot of work to do if they want to get back to the Super Bowl in 2024. Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes, but the receivers looked less than stellar in the Chiefs’ home opener. To be fair, Travis Kelce was on the sidelines, and things will likely look much improved when he gets back in the game, but one tight end does not a Super Bowl champion make.

The Bengals have arguably the most work cut out for them after Week 1. They scored just three points and did not reach 100 yards either in the air or on the ground. The Cincinnati defense held its own for as long as it could, but without any points on the board, there was only so much to be done. Joe Burrow needs to pull it together, and fast. With such talented receivers on his roster, it would be a shame if this offense went to waste.

Which teams with upset wins could be legit Super Bowl contenders?

The four teams with upset wins in Week 1 that could legitimately be Super Bowl contenders come 2024 are the Lions, Packers, Dolphins, and maybe Rams. I’m hesitant to put the Rams in after the way last season panned out, but they do have several returning roster members from that Super Bowl win two years ago, including Matthew Stafford, who looked very solid on Sunday.

The Lions can’t count their chickens before they hatch, but they have something worth taking a closer look at this season. It won’t be an easy path, but the path is there. The Dolphins may not have the defensive capabilities to reach the Super Bowl, but Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill looked unstoppable as a duo on Sunday. You don’t want to get into a shootout scenario with the Miami offense, because chances are you won’t have the firepower to match it.

And the Packers came out looking phenomenal against the Bears in Week 1. Jordan Love has some excellent receiving options and a strong run game behind him, and the Green Bay defense did better than the 20 points on the board may suggest.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 2, and how they compare with the start of the season. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.