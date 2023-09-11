NFL weather forecast for Week 1 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The New York Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills in the opening week of Monday Night Football. The highly-anticipated matchup will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 11 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below, we’ll break down the weather forecast for this game.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Bills vs. Jets on Week 1 MNF

Forecast

The temperature will be around 70-72 degrees with a 40% chance of precipitation and partly cloudy skies with a 25% chance of thunderstorms in the area. The wind shouldn’t be a factor, as there’s only projected to be wind speed around 5 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

There isn’t much in terms of fantasy and betting implications. We have a chance of rain and/or thunderstorms in the area, but it’s not strong enough to take action on it for fantasy and betting purposes.