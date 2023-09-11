Here’s how the public is betting Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1

The New York Jets will welcome their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, for Week 1 of Monday Night Football. The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 11 while taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans can catch the action on both ABC and ESPN.

Below, we’ll take a look at the betting splits for this matchup, as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Bills vs. Jets

Spread: Bills -2

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, both the majority of betting tickets and the money wagered are favoring the Bills against the spread. Specifically, 63% of the betting tickets are backing Buffalo with a -2 spread, and 64% of the money wagered is also in support of the Bills.

Over/Under: 45.5

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 67% of the betting tickets are have been wagered on over 45.5 total points. However, when it comes to the money wagered, 53% is on the under” at 45.5 points. This implies that while a greater number of individual bets are predicting a high-scoring game, larger sums of money are being placed on the expectation of a lower total score.

Moneyline: Bills -130 / Jets +110

The moneyline bets show even sentiment among bettors. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 52% of the betting tickets are in favor of the Bills, who are -130 favorites on the moneyline. On the other hand, 51% of the total money wagered, or the betting handle, is backing the Jets, who are at plus-money odds of +110.