NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1

In their first regular season game of the Aaron Rodgers era, the New York Jets will welcome the Buffalo Bills for a Monday Night Football matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 11, and will be broadcast on both ABC and ESPN.

Below, we’ll dive into the NFL DFS options for this particular matchup, focusing on the DraftKings showdown slate. We’ll highlight our top picks and value selections to help you make informed choices.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Bills vs. Jets

Captain’s Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Bills ($17,100)

Allen obviously has the highest ceiling of any player on this slate. For that reason, he’s worth considering in your captain spot for the DraftKings showdown slate. Allen recorded 27 and 21 fantasy points against the Jets respectively last season, and his chances of snagging a rushing touchdown give him a nice boost for fantasy purposes. Allen scored three rushing touchdowns in two games against the Jets last season.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills ($15,900)

Diggs ranked fourth in the NFL with 9.2 targets per game, and he’s slated to be the favorite option for his quarterback once again. The last time we saw Diggs, he was frustrated that he didn’t get the ball enough in the Bills playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo’s top option should see 10-15 targets in this primetime matchup, and he’s a top DFS showdown pick to rival his quarterback for the top fantasy score.

FLEX Options

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets ($9,800)

While Rodgers doesn’t hold the same rushing upside as Allen, he’s still a strong fantasy option at a salary of $9,800. Rodgers is making his Jets’ debut, but we should see more of the usual from the future Hall-of-Famer. He has several weapons in receiving options like Garrett Wilson, former Green Bay Packer Allen Lazard, and Mecole Hardman.

Mecole Hardman Jr., WR, Jets ($3,000)

In previous seasons, Hardman was an up-and-down fantasy performer for the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he’ll slide into the WR3 role for the Jets. Rodgers likes to target the slot receiver, so there’s a chance Hardman gets meaningful looks on Monday. His $3,000 salary seems like a bargain based on that..

Players to Avoid

Breece Hall, RB, Jets ($8,200)

Hall is listed as questionable although most reports suggest that he will play. Still, there’s a good chance that fellow RB Dalvin Cook will see the majority of carries (and snaps) out of the New York backfield. If that’s the case, then Hall won’t be worth the $8,200 salary.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills ($5,000)

The rookie first-round pick is a risky DFS play in his first regular season game. We aren’t entirely sure how he’ll factor into the Buffalo offense, as Dawson Knox is listed ahead of him on the TE depth chart. There’s a chance that Kincaid will factor into the mix as a WR3, but we aren’t sure to what extent, making him a risky pick in this DFS slate.