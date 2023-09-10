 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys score special teams & defensive TDs in first quarter to take 16-0 lead vs. Giants [video]

Cowboys take early lead on Giants after blocked punt TD and interception return

By Chet Gresham
Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Update: And another. The Cowboys have once again scored on a defensive play, this time after Saquon Barkley was hit after a reception, popping the ball up for an interception instead. Trevon Diggs with the big hit and DaRon Bland snagged the ball and returned it for a touchdown. This is the first time since 2016 that the first two scores of the year came by defense/special teams and it’s the first time ever for the Cowboys.

The New York Giants moved the ball fairly easily to start the game against the Cowboys on Sunday night. QB Daniel Jones ran the ball well and moved into the red zone, but a bad snap and then a blocked field goal blew up their drive and the Cowboys took a 6-0 lead off a Noah Igbinoghene returned touchdown.

