Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez has torn UCL, may need Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees top prospect CF Jasson Dominguez has a torn UCL, manager Aaron Boone confirmed to reporters on Sunday evening. He could need Tommy John surgery. Dominguez was called up at the beginning of September and has looked great to start his MLB career. This is tough news for a team heading toward missing the playoffs. Dominguez isn’t a pitcher, so that should shorten the timeframe for a return.

Through his first eight MLB games, Dominguez had four HRs with seven RBI while batting .258 with a .980 OPS. He began his career on a five-game hitting streak and looks like the future in CF for the Yankees. Position players generally come back from TJ surgery and are fine. It also helps Dominguez is just 20 years old. If he does opt for TJ surgery now, it’s about eight months before the 2024 season would get going. ESPN’s Jeff Passan speculates Dominguez shouldn’t miss much time next season.

Going into next season, Dominguez should start in centerfield for the Bronx Bombers. If he continues to hit like this, Dominguez will be great protection for RF Aaron Judge in the 2-hole in the Yankees’ lineup.